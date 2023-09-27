This is the dirtiest spot in the kitchen and this technique cleans it perfectly in just 10 minutes flat

This method will make cleaning easier by eliminating grease in no time.

The kitchen is one of the French's favorite rooms, except when cleaning, which can turn into a real chore. Siphon, sink, coffee machine, dishwasher, refrigerator, work surface... There are countless places conducive to accumulating dirt, bad odors and bacteria. One area of ​​the kitchen stands out from all these, particularly because it is (too) often forgotten when it comes time to start a big clean.

This is the extractor hood. Essential for capturing odors and grease, it tends to accumulate a lot of dirt. If the hood is not cleaned regularly, dust and grease clog everything and transform the hood into a field of bacteria. It becomes a real nightmare to clean, and the grease becomes very difficult to remove... As for changing the filter, it is very often postponed to the Greek grilles.

When is it essential to clean your device? The extractor hood must be cleaned regularly to function effectively. Ideally, monthly cleaning is recommended. But how do you know when it’s time to take a deep dive? Here's a simple tip: take a sheet of paper and place it on the extractor grilles of the hood. If the foil stays in place, the hood is working properly. On the other hand, if the paper falls, it is a sign that the hood needs to be cleaned, because its suction capacity is reduced.

Once the suction capacity of your hood has been checked, you still need to know how to clean it properly. Here's a grandmother's tip to make this dreaded task much easier. Start by heating a pan of water with lemon juice under the extractor hood for around ten minutes. The lemony water vapor will help remove residue and grease that has accumulated in the grills and filters of the hood.

Next, remove the screens and filters for final cleaning. Mix a few drops of degreasing dishwashing liquid in hot water, then soak a cloth with this mixture. Use this cloth to scrub the grills and filters. One pass should be enough. Thanks to the action of the lemon, the grease should disappear like magic, and you won't need to scrub vigorously. Finally, use the lemon water to degrease the exterior of the hood using a microfiber cloth. Finish by wiping the hood with a clean, dry cloth to avoid leaving marks.