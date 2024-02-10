This is by far the best solution for removing limescale from toilets, the bowl will regain all its whiteness

Cleaning the toilet is often a nightmare, especially if scale is encrusted at the bottom of the bowl, giving your toilet a neglected appearance.

Limescale is a stubborn enemy in our homes. In the kettle, on the shower head, on the taps, at the bottom of the bathtub... The toilet is no exception. Its presence is caused by hard water which contains calcium and magnesium. You wash your toilets every week, but brown, pink, green or white marks appear and always remain at the bottom of the bowl, giving your toilet a “dirty” appearance? Rest assured, you are not the only ones, and a solution exists to give them a boost.

Limescale buildup in toilets can not only be unsightly, but also cause long-term plumbing problems. It is therefore important to deal with the problem as quickly as possible. But be careful, you really need to know the right products to use, otherwise the limescale in the toilet will be really difficult to remove, especially if it is embedded in the porcelain. Over time, minerals (magnesium and calcium) build up, which is what causes unsightly reddish, brown, or green spots and flaking.

While there are many commercially available chemical methods for removing limescale from toilets, they can be expensive and, above all, harmful to your health and the planet. Fortunately, even more effective natural alternatives exist, and will not require any effort from you to get rid of limescale in the toilet. A good solution for cleaning limescale is to use a mixture of vinegar and citrus fruits and hot water. Pour half a liter of white vinegar and the juice of a lemon into the bottom of your bowl. Add boiling water, close the lid and leave the solution to act for at least an hour.

Hot water will increase the descaling action of white vinegar. Then scrub with the brush, you will see pieces of limescale come off the bottom of the bowl like magic, then flush the toilet. The bottom of your toilet bowl will become white again without having to scrub. Do not hesitate to use this method every 2 to 4 weeks to prevent limescale from becoming encrusted again, and thus avoid unsightly marks.