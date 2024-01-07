This is a great tip to stop your hands from getting cold when you're working from home - and it doesn't cost anything

If you too always have cold hands when you work on your computer, we share with you a technique that will keep your hands warm.

What's more unpleasant than being cold while working on your computer? With temperatures dropping and electricity bills rising, everyone is desperately looking for tips to stay warm at home without spending a mini fortune to warm up their home. Layering layers, putting on big sweaters, wrapping yourself up in a blanket, wearing warm slippers, drinking herbal teas... All of this helps to warm up without having to turn on the radiators. But two areas of the body often remain cold, the hands and feet, especially if you work on a computer and sit still for a long time.

This is a common problem that those who work from home are familiar with. What an unpleasant and sometimes painful feeling to have to type with frozen hands and fingers. This can make the day difficult and the work uncomfortable. A warm sweater would still leave your fingers out in the cold, and gloves would hinder your ability to type or use your mouse. You tried to put on mittens, but the result is not convincing. If the hand is warm, the fingertips remain cold.

Luckily, there's an easy solution to warming your hands that no one thinks about, and it doesn't cost a dime. If your hands and fingers get so cold that they hurt when you work on your computer, especially the hand that's on your mouse, you'll love this tip. You will never have cold hands again. Take a woolen hat and put your mouse pad and mouse inside. So your hand will be nice and warm.

Besides, you can also apply these few tips to avoid being cold: get up regularly, drink hot drinks, but not too hot, run your hands under lukewarm water as soon as you feel that they are starting to cool, on heating accessories (heated mouse pad that plugs into the computer, hand warmers, heaters, heating pads, etc.), rub your hands to activate blood circulation, wear wool socks that are not too tight to avoid to block circulation, wiggle your toes as if you were playing the piano with your toes.