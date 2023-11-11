This Ikea piece of furniture cost 37 euros in store, it is now worth 2,300 euros - Do you have it at home?

Look at home, your Ikea furniture may be worth gold.

Who has never had Ikea furniture in their home? The Swedish giant knows how to conquer generations with its clever, practical and affordable furniture, while offering a design that has left its mark on generations. The brand is celebrating its 80th anniversary and for the occasion is bringing back iconic furniture that has marked its history. The brand has released numerous collections in collaboration with designers, in limited editions. Over the years, certain Ikea pieces have become real investments. If you have any of these pieces of furniture or items at home, you could be sitting on a small fortune.

Some of these pieces are worth a lot of money on the second-hand market today. Now is the time to look if you don't have any of these pieces of furniture or objects at home. Among those which have increased in value, we find for example:

However, not all Ikea furniture is equal in terms of resale value. Classics like the Billy bookcase or the Kallax shelf, although they are sold second hand, will not experience a surge in prices. They will resell for less than their purchase price. But certain pieces of furniture or objects dating from the 60s to the 2000s have become highly coveted pieces that can sometimes fetch thousands of euros.

Our advice to know if your Ikea furniture will increase in value in the years to come? It must be in very good condition and have been dismantled little, if ever. Ideally, it should have a somewhat vintage look, but above all, be part of a collaboration with a designer. In recent years, two collections have attracted great interest among collectors and design enthusiasts. The collaboration with Virgil Abloh in 2019 (MARKERAD) and that with designer Sabine Marcelis (VARMBLIXT) in 2023 created unique and limited pieces that could become popular collectibles in the years to come...