This highly sought-after kitchen appliance is less than 20 euros at Lidl! The promotion is limited

Lidl is offering a multicooker this weekend for less than 20 euros. This offer won't last long...

Lidl is well known for its promotions and flash sales on household appliances. We can think in particular of the famous Monsieur Cuisine robot which created an event when it was released. This weekend, Lidl will this time offer a discounted price offer on a highly sought-after kitchen appliance.

We notably spotted an electric multicooker which is benefiting from a great promotion. With a power of 1000W and a capacity of 5.6 liters, ideal for around four people, this appliance will allow you to prepare many dishes. From the Silvercrest brand, it is equipped with multiple functions such as quick, gentle or steam cooking. 12 cooking programs are in fact preset. In addition, you can sauté or fry your food in it. It is also designed to keep your preparations warm and it is also possible to make desserts such as cakes or yogurts. The device is also supplied with a measuring cup, a rice spoon and a soup spoon as well as a steam basket. A timer function even allows you to postpone cooking thanks to an intuitive dashboard. The product is guaranteed for three years.

The multicooker is back in stock from this Friday, February 23 and until Sunday while stocks last. This “super weekend” will also be one of promotions on other products such as laundry detergent but also certain food products. Concerning the promotion on the multicooker, Lidl is offering -24% on the device going from 64.99 euros to 49.00 euros but that's not all. If you join or are already a customer of the Lidl plus loyalty program, the electric multicooker drops to 19 euros. You must therefore go through Lidl plus to get the full promotion.

How to get Lidl plus? This is quite simply Lidl's dematerialized loyalty card. It is available on a dedicated application. Every week, the application highlights a selection of discount coupons. Scratch cards are also offered to you after each checkout where you present the digital card.

Discount coupons may be hidden there. You can also prepare your shopping list on the application and the product catalog is accessible there. The application also allows you to search for the nearest Lidl, wherever you are. If you want to get the multicooker at a low price, all you have to do is create an account on the application.