This ham sold in slices throughout France should not be consumed

Consumer reminder alert this Tuesday March 12 on ham contaminated with listeria, sold throughout France.

The Rappel Conso website is launching the alert this Tuesday March 12 on slices of ham not to be consumed due to listeria contamination. The ham concerned was marketed between March 5 and 8. The product is sold under the exact name of “Superior cooked ham in the old way Bleu Blanc Coeur U SAVEURS” as indicated by Rappel Conso. The contaminated slices were sold in batches of 3 or 4 throughout France.

“U Saveurs” brand ham was marketed in U Stores in various regions, including Brittany, Centre-Val-de-Loire, Corsica, Ile-de-France, Normandy, New Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays-de-la-Loire and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. The product can be identified by the following GTIN (Global Trade Identification Number): 253028000006 with batch number: 02406506. Although the expiration date is April 7, 2024, the ham should not be consumed.

Consumers who find themselves in possession of this product are invited to return it to the point of sale. Recall Conso indicates that the recall procedure will take place until Saturday March 23, 2024. Consumers may be reimbursed as compensation. If necessary, customers can contact the following number: 0969366936.

As Rappel Conso explains, “Listeria monocytogenes”, a bacteria present in the recalled ham, is responsible for listeriosis. The site adds that listeriosis is “a disease that can be serious and has an incubation period of up to eight weeks.” Consumers suffering from symptoms such as “fever, isolated or accompanied by headache, and body aches” are encouraged to contact their doctor. In the most serious cases, listeriosis can cause “neurological complications and maternal or fetal damage in pregnant women”. The site states that “pregnant women as well as immunocompromised people and the elderly should be particularly alert to these symptoms.”