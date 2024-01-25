This fruit juice is the miracle solution for removing all dirty traces from the windshield

This fruit is an excellent natural product for effectively cleaning a car windshield.

Do you also sometimes put off certain household chores? Like washing the windows of your living room when the reflections of the sun remind you every day that they really need a good cleaning. And it's worse for the car. It must be said that it is even more painful. This often has to be done outside for many motorists who do not have a garage or box and this requires extreme flexibility to be able to access all the nooks and crannies of the windshield. But, unlike the windows of a house where this has no real consequences, regular cleaning of the main window of a car is essential to ensure the driver has good visibility on the road.

Especially since the windshield washer, although it helps, is not the miracle solution. It allows, with the help of the windshield wipers, to remove superficial dirt from the windshield but does not remove more lasting marks. Without forgetting that the interior of the glass surfaces also gets dirty, a consequence of the mist which builds up in the passenger compartment when it is humid. There are many window cleaning products on the market. But you have to spend several euros which you can easily save by making an effective mixture yourself. With just a piece of fruit and water, it is possible to concoct in a few seconds a solution that will rid your windshield of all the marks left by dust, dirt, sand, snow, insects, etc.

The fruit at the heart of this recipe is rarely eaten alone, but rather as an accompaniment to a dish or for its juice. We're talking about lemons that we find on supermarket shelves all year round. This citrus fruit, most of which is produced in India, Mexico and Argentina, has a degreasing, stain removing and deodorizing power. Its juice is therefore often used in products to wash a wide variety of surfaces and materials. To make your own the DIY way, fill a spray bottle with hot water and add squeezed lemon juice. Once mixed well, simply spray the liquid onto the car windshield and rub it in small circles with a microfiber cloth. You don't even need to rinse, just go over it again with another cloth, dry this time.

The result is stunning as the window regains all its shine. The icing on the cake is that lemon brings a fresh smell to the car. And if traces reappear quickly on the windshield of your car, we can only advise you to check the condition of the rubber on your windshield wiper blades. They too must be cleaned regularly, otherwise there is a risk of leaving marks on the window each time they are operated.