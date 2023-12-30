This French wine from Lidl for less than 7 euros is an “underestimated” gem for a major English newspaper

This British wine expert has spotted a wine that is largely underpriced and present on the shelves of your Lidl supermarket. It's priced at less than 7 euros a bottle and is part of an extremely renowned French wine region.

The reputation of French wine is well established. Through its quality, diversity and complexity, it delights the palates of the world's finest gourmets. A know-how and an identity highlighted by a British expert in the sector, Fiona Beckett. A journalist for the daily newspaper The Guardian, she recently took stock of her last trip to France and in particular her latest discoveries in terms of wine. She particularly welcomes the countless number of different wine regions in France.

For her, it’s impossible to be bored! Between Alsace wines, or Bordeaux wines, it is possible to find excellent wines at very affordable prices. Beaujolais, Mâcon, southern Rhône and Languedoc are also cited by the expert as good value for money products, despite the challenge of ever-higher summer temperatures for wines produced in the south of France. But it was one wine in particular that caught his attention. And imagine that it is possible to find it at... Lidl! This renowned wine is even offered at a particularly attractive price.

This wine is the Mâcon red Collin-Bourisset. Its price promises to knock your socks off, it is offered at only 6.99 euros at Lidl. You heard right, less than 7 euros for a quality Burgundy. This Gamay offers notes of crushed blackberries in particular. It goes perfectly with a fondue bourguignonne or a good oven-baked rabbit. It is aged in vats and should be consumed preferably between 2023 and 2025, it is not intended to age. It is best served at a temperature between 12 and 14 degrees. The offer can be found in your Lidl stores and on the discount supermarket's website.

Created in 1821, the historic Collin-Bourisset trading house which produces this wine distributed by Lidl is located at the southern end of the Mâconnais. She selects vintages from the Mâconnais and Beaujolais appellations. Currently, it is very established in distant markets such as China but still offers certain vintages such as Gamay 2022 in mass distribution at attractive prices. The house also has the Château de Péronne built on an old medieval fortress as well as the Château de Loché, a former dependency of the Lordship of Vinzelles built in the 13th century.

Obviously, we can't say it enough for the holidays: even when it's cheap, don't forget that alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health and that you should consume it in moderation!