This French striker, unknown to the general public, beats the records of Lewandowski and Gerd Müller in Germany

This French player, who has left no lasting memories in Ligue 1, is nevertheless one of the revelations of the start of the season throughout Europe.

He scored 8 goals from his first 8 strikes of the season. Going to 10 goals in just 5 league games, he even became the top scorer in Europe and has already broken the records of the greatest players in his league. This start is that of a Franco-Guinean striker playing for VfB Stuttgart, in Germany. And the latter, who played in the French Ligue 1 championship, has simply been incredibly effective since he crossed the Rhine.

In the Bundeslinga, the 27-year-old striker is already being compared to the greatest. Legendary Bayern Munich striker Gerd Müller, for example, scored "only" 8 goals in his team's first 5 games in 1968-69, a record for him. Even during Robert Lewandowski's historic season in 2020-21, during which he scored 41 goals, the Pole only reached 10 goals in the first five games with the help of two penalties.

Serhou Guirassy - that's the name of this surprising nugget - was trained in France and had a chaotic professional career after being revealed at Stade Lavallois. The player will have played in Lille, Auxerre, Cologne, Amiens, then at Stade Rennais, before finally being transferred to Stuttgart, where he now delights the supporters. Made of ups and downs, with successes in Burgundy or Picardy and rather disappointing stints in the North and Brittany, his career is perhaps on the verge of truly taking off across the Rhine.

His coach, Sebastian Hoeness, illustrates the new dimension that the striker has taken on in Germany: "He has a complete range. He does really well and shows a lot of maturity." His teammate Denis Undav is also amazed by Guirassy's efficiency: "Serhou's success rate is completely crazy. He is ice cold in front of goal and is having fun like crazy."

Serhou Guirassy played for the French team in the youth categories, from under-16 to under-20 between 2012 and 2016. He also played in the U19 Euro, alongside the future champions of the world Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, who had seen the Blues go all the way to the semi-final. He finally opted for the Guinean selection, his country of origin, for which he made his debut in March 2022. Guirassy now has 8 caps for 2 goals under the national Syli jersey and he should soon play CAN 2024 under the colors of his country.

Kaba Diawara, the Guinea coach, explained at a press conference that Serhou Guirassy's irregular career was perhaps due to his atypical profile. He explains: “Because of his size and his kindness, Serhou Guirassy is classified as a nonchalant player. He is difficult to move and as he is a nice boy, he is presented that way. But above all he is a complete player : tall, athletic but also technical. Full of qualities. He has all the panoply of the modern attacker, capable of playing alone up front."