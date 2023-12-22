This food that we all have on our plates makes driving easier when it rains

It can be found in almost every kitchen, but did you know that this product is also very useful in the car?

Winter sets in, the cold arrives and, with it, comes the nightmare of many motorists: the car that won't start, the frost to remove in the morning, the headlights to check and the mist... What's the matter? Is there anything more dangerous than driving a car with poor visibility? However, many motorists sometimes start their car while the windshield is still very foggy. Fogging forms on the surface of the window when its temperature is lower than that of the surrounding humid air.

This is called condensation and it is a phenomenon that very often occurs on autumn and winter days on vehicles that "sleep" outside. But often, caught by the weather in the morning, motorists choose to drive for a few minutes with a foggy window rather than wait for the air in the ventilation channels to heat up and completely defog the windows.

To avoid the risk of causing a stupid accident, there is a tip that will also save you time if you are in a bit of a hurry. To do this, you need to go to your pantry to grab a... potato. But this time there is no question of making fries. This starchy food, very popular with the French – whose average consumption is between 20 and 30 kilos per year – has several virtues thanks to the starch it contains. One of these qualities is to prevent fog from settling on the windows.

To apply it, nothing could be simpler, all you need to do is cut the potato in half then rub the flesh of the potato all over your interior windows. Then, wipe with a dry cloth to remove all small residues. The layer of starch thus spread will create a thin protective film which will not allow fog to settle on the windows. This approved technique should be repeated after a few weeks. It costs nothing, takes about ten minutes, the time needed to scrub all the interior windows of your vehicle, and will especially save you time in the morning! Not to mention the reduced risk of hitting a sidewalk or, more seriously, another vehicle for having driven “blind”.