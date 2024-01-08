This expert uses shaving cream in his car to avoid a big chore in winter

Here is a simple and inexpensive tip with an everyday product that only seasoned motorists know.

What do you think about when you shave? Certainly not the mist which tends to take hold on your car's windshield when it's humid. However, this phenomenon affects all motorists, forced to deal with a foggy interior when outside temperatures become cooler. The result of condensation, fog forms on the surface of a window when its temperature is lower than that of the ambient humid air. It is very common from the first days of fall and can continue until spring. It's very annoying because the fog on the windows prevents you from having good visibility when driving.

It can even be dangerous if you don't take the time to completely wipe your windshield and side windows with a cloth before hitting the road. Of course, the car ventilation system can defog the windows, but you still have to wait a few moments before the air becomes hot enough to make them transparent again. Otherwise, there is a simple, effective tip that involves very little cost. And you can think about it while shaving, provided you know it…

To prevent fogging in a car, you can apply... shaving foam to the windows! For this, the tiktoker cleantime62, automotive expert, recommends spreading a layer of foam using a microfiber cloth on all the glass parts of the vehicle and leaving it to act for around ten minutes. Then, with another clean, dry cloth, clean the windows to remove the product. This operation creates a thin film on the treated surfaces, not visible to the naked eye, but which will remain active for several weeks. Enough to avoid fighting against fogging for a while. This layer will in fact act as an anti-fog and keep your windshield and windows clear, despite atmospheric humidity.

This operation is quick to carry out and needs to be repeated every three or four weeks. If you didn't know, know that the Highway Code stipulates that it is prohibited to drive a vehicle with fog that could hinder visibility through the windshield, rear window and front side windows. In the event of an infraction, the fine to pay is 68 euros. Think about it the next time you are busy in front of a mirror fighting against your hair growth.