This expert is clear: the next update of your smartphone will be the most important in its history

While smartphone updates are commonplace, the next one coming this summer could well change the way you use your device.

The major smartphone manufacturers continue to keep their products up to date. Whether it's fixing security vulnerabilities or adding new features, smartphone updates are usually very important to install. This also ensures that you always have the best performance of your mobile thanks to any bug resolutions.

However, the next update to come for iPhones may well be a landmark. In any case, this is the rumor that has been circulating on the internet for several weeks. While this type of information should generally be taken with a pinch of salt, the rumor gained some momentum a few days ago thanks to a specialized journalist.

It was Mark Gurman, Apple specialist for the well-known Bloomberg site, who announced: "the next update of the iPhone will be the most important in Apple's history". A statement as surprising as it is mysterious since it did not benefit from further explanation, except that the journalist discussed it with several Apple employees internally.

For many analysts, iOS 18 (coming in summer 2024) would be centered around artificial intelligence. This would allow iPhone users to have many AI-based features. As a reminder, several manufacturers like Google or Samsung have already chosen AI for their high-end smartphones by offering all kinds of new options for users.

Among the examples of AI-based features that could well arrive in the iPhone, we would especially remember the improvement of photos. The phone could therefore offer to move your subjects on a photo, delete an unwanted object or even enlarge the scene of your photograph based on artificial intelligence.

However, we will have to wait a little longer to know the precise content of iOS 18. If Apple sticks to its habits, the firm should unveil this new update at the beginning of summer 2024. Its release to the general public would be then scheduled for next September and the release of the new iPhone 16.