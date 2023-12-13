This easy-to-make quiche is a treat all winter long for less than $2 a slice

Nothing better than a quiche in winter for a comforting and economical meal. This recipe revisits a great classic but adds a key ingredient: goat cheese for a melty taste.

Winter is the perfect season to enjoy comforting, easy-to-prepare meals. Among the quick dishes that appeal to the greatest number of people, savory tarts and quiches feature prominently. You still have to find the right recipe that combines seasonal, economical products that go well together in a pie crust. The pitfall is of course ending up with a pie crust submerged in water rendered by certain ingredients.

This will not be the case with this recipe, notably inspired by M6 chef Cyril Lignac. Here is a tasty and economical quiche: leek and goat’s cheese quiche. For four people, this recipe will cost you less than 8 euros, or less than 2 euros per slice. It's a delicious and affordable option for a meal with family or friends.

Leek and goat cheese quiche combines sweet and creamy flavors that are a crowd pleaser. For this you will need a few simple ingredients: 4 eggs, 800 grams of leeks, 50 cl of whole milk, 20 cl of full-fat liquid cream, 100 g of grated Emmental cheese, 150 g of fresh goat's cheese and 200 g of puff pastry. Add a little oil, salt and pepper to this to enhance the taste.

The preparation is just as simple. Start by preheating your oven to 190°C. Butter a quiche mold or use a sheet of baking paper, then place the puff pastry, leaving the edges overhanging. Then, heat a little oil in a pan and cook the sliced ​​leeks until they become soft. Once cooked, let them cool. Meanwhile, beat together the eggs, milk and cream. Add the fresh goat cheese, salt and pepper to taste.

Take the dough out of the refrigerator and arrange the leeks on the bottom, sprinkle with grated Emmental cheese, then pour the liquid mixture on top. Bake the quiche for 45 minutes and serve warm. You can serve it with a green salad. If you want to save more and make this dish even more special, Cyril Lignac suggests making your own quiche dough. With just flour, butter, water and salt, you can create a crisp, flavorful base that will enhance your quiche. This leek and goat cheese quiche is affordable and it combines great ingredients. The Emmental cheese adds a touch of richness, while the puff pastry gives the quiche its light and crispy texture.