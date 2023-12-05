This creamy potato soup is perfect for winter. Only 5 ingredients!

Nothing better than a soup to warm up and enjoy in winter... This one is particularly simple to prepare and promises lots of flavors.

In winter, nothing beats the comforting pleasure of a warm, creamy soup. With its limited ingredient list and simple preparation, the soup is accessible to everyone, even the most inexperienced cook. No need for a long shopping list, the simplest soups are often the best, such as the one shared by British chef James Martin. Potatoes, leeks and that's almost everything!

With just five ingredients, this soup is an ideal choice for those looking to prepare a flavorful meal in minutes. Leeks, with their mild, slightly sweet taste, perfectly complement the flourier texture of the potatoes. This combination, when simmered in a mixture of milk and cream, turns into a creamy, hearty dish that is easy to make and ideal for warming you up.

Here are the ingredients for this potato and leek soup: 300 grams of potatoes, two leeks to cut into pieces, 500 milliliters of milk, 100 milliliters of crème fraîche, a little salt and pepper to your taste. For decoration and to further refine the taste, you can also provide grated cheese, a little olive oil and crème fraîche.

The preparation of this soup begins with carefully cleaning the potatoes under cold water. After peeling them, cut them into small pieces of equal size to ensure even cooking. At the same time, the leeks must be washed and sliced, taking care to use only the fleshy white part, the most tender and tasty, while the green parts are to be discarded. You can throw them away or save them for another broth recipe.

Once the vegetables are ready, add them to a large saucepan containing milk and crème fraîche. This mixture is then brought to the boil before simmering for six to eight minutes. This step is crucial to allow the flavors to meld and the vegetables to become tender.

After cooking, the next step is to mix everything to obtain a smooth and homogeneous consistency. A hand blender is perfect for this task, allowing you to transform the pieces of vegetables into a velvety and creamy soup, but a classic blender will also do the trick. And it's ready! You can add even more flavors, for example with grated cheese, a small drizzle of olive oil or a few pieces of unmixed leek to refine the presentation of your precious velouté.

To serve, it is suggested to top the soup with crumbled stilton, a blue-veined cheese that adds a touch of richness and depth to the flavor. A drizzle of cream, a little oil and a few pieces of leek can also be added for a refined presentation and extra flavor. This soup's creamy texture, rich taste, and ability to warm even the coldest days make it an ideal option for a family dinner or a comforting solo meal in the dead of winter.