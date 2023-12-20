This champagne found in a well-known supermarket is the worst according to 60 million consumers

As the end-of-year holidays approach, 60 million consumers strongly advise against this champagne sold in supermarkets.

As the end-of-year holidays approach, there's a rush to the shelves to finalize the latest purchases. Is your party menu ready? You may still have to choose which drink you are going to serve as an aperitif or dessert... Champagne is obviously a safe bet but you still have to choose the right one! 60 Million Consumers conducted the investigation and gave its verdict. Following a blind tasting of several champagnes by a committee of 15 experts selected by the magazine, one bottle stood out from the crowd but for a very bad reason.

During their test, the experts were able to taste 15 champagnes, including 10 from the best-selling brands in supermarkets, priced between 21 and 35 euros. Among these brands, two very well-known and renowned (Mumm and Canard-Duchêne) will be found on many tables at Christmas. And yet, the experts ranked them at the bottom of the table with a score of 12 and 12.5 respectively. Canard-Duchêne is doing better with its organic champagne and its score of 14/20.

The verdict is much harsher for a champagne sold in a brand well known to the French, Carrefour. “Unpleasant nose (animal, dishwater, hard-boiled egg)”, “similar and pasty mouth”, the comments and evaluations of the experts are particularly harsh. If you do not want to disappoint your guests, 60 Million Consumers therefore recommends avoiding this bottle. The reference is specified: it is organic Charles de Courance champagne, sold at a price of 25.05 euros according to the magazine's findings on the shelves this fall. The experts are unanimous, this bottle is the one you should definitely not buy according to them. She gets last place in the ranking with a salty score of 7/20!

But then which bottle should you buy if you plan to buy your champagne in a supermarket? The champagnes having obtained the best score are far from being the most expensive of those tested and are even among the most accessible. These are the Vranken (21.90 euros) and Charles Lafitte (25.05 euros) champagnes. With a score of 16/20, these champagnes are the chosen ones of the committee of experts. You can therefore serve them without risk to your guests on Christmas Eve, it's a safe bet. They are perfect to accompany fish in sauce for Vranken champagne or chicken with Truffles for Charles Laffitte champagne.

For the aperitif, several champagnes stand out with scores of 15/20. You can choose to serve your guests Nicolas Feuillatte (28.55 euros) which will go just as well as an aperitif as well as with foie gras, Delacoste

*Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation.