This British expert shares her formula for the perfect cup of tea - you'll never make a mistake drinking it again

Excelling at brewing tea isn't really difficult, you just need to apply a few principles.

Tea is a very popular drink in France, but it must be admitted that the British are the indisputable experts. And when they talk about how to properly prepare this drink, it is wise to listen to them. Especially since some have developed unrivaled know-how. In this regard, the article by journalist Josh Barrie from the Telegraph is very interesting, she says she consulted the greatest tea connoisseurs to “establish the perfect formula, once and for all”.

First of all, it is crucial to bring importance to the cup. Neil Smythn, supplier to Michelin-starred restaurants, indicates in particular that “old-fashioned, thick-walled stoneware” mugs are a good option, to “keep tea hot for longer”.

But for Rare Tea Company's Holly Grinstead, also cited by Josh Barrie, the porcelain is "second to none", with a fine edge for a pleasant sensation on the lips. “It's also important to consider size: a 150ml teacup and saucer” is best, she adds.

Next comes the actual technique of preparing the tea. Here's what to apply for the perfect tea, according to Josh Barrie:

Of course, there is another element to take into account: choose the tea you prefer. This time, no recipe or advice. This element is completely subjective and requires spending time tasting each major type of tea: black, green, white, darjeeling, sencha, gunpowder, rooibos... Find out which one is right for you.