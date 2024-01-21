This bread sold at E.Leclerc, in the west, may contain pieces of glass

This Monday, the authorities are warning of the potential presence of pieces of glass in bread sold in the Paridis shopping center in Nantes.

The alert only concerns products sold at the Paridis shopping center in Nantes, but it must be read with great attention: baguettes and breads sold in the E.Leclerc Paridis - Hyper and Drive - are suspected of containing pieces of glass. The bread concerned was marketed between Friday January 19 and Saturday January 20. "Due to the risk of injury and adverse effects following the ingestion of this product, as a precaution it is recommended that people who hold products belonging to the batch(es) described above do not not consume them,” indicates the government website Rappel Conso.

This concerns all breads and baguettes (except first price and breakfast items) sold "without a brand" in the hypermarket or for the drive. The end date of the procedure has been set for February 3, 2024, people who purchased these baguettes or large loaves of bread must throw them away or return them to request a refund. More information on this page of Rappel conso, the government site dedicated to dangerous product alerts.