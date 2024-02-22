This baked potato recipe is foolproof: they're crispy in just 15 minutes

Potato fan? Here is the method for cooking potatoes in the oven in 15 minutes, tender on the inside, and with a crispy skin on the outside.

Potatoes are one of the French's favorite foods. Mashed, fried, sautéed, in salad, or even baked, they delight the whole family. Their baked version is a great comforting classic that goes wonderfully with many dishes. However, many people avoid preparing them because of the often long cooking time (up to an hour for large potatoes) and the difficulty in getting a crispy skin. But don't worry, because there's a simple and effective way to cook jacket potatoes in just 15 minutes, while still ensuring crispy, delicious skin.

Many people recommend cooking jacket potatoes in an air fryer to save time, but unfortunately not everyone owns this kitchen appliance. Another simple two-step method exists to reduce the cooking time of your baked potatoes, without compromising that golden, crispy skin. Darren Watts, from Wren Kitchens, a British fitted kitchen manufacturer, shared his tip. "Using just the oven to cook a jacket potato can take around 30 to 40 minutes. However, there is a trick to reducing the cooking time while still maintaining a crispy finish," he said.

For this recipe, you don't need to be a professional cook, it's accessible to everyone. Start by preheating your oven to 200°C. While the oven is heating, wash your potatoes and prick them all over. Darren Watts explains that "this allows steam to escape during cooking and prevents it from bursting." Microwave your potatoes for five minutes and remove them before rinsing them again and rubbing the skins with a little olive oil or melted butter.

“This step allows the skin to become crispy and full of flavor,” explains Darren Watts. Finally, bake the potatoes for 10-15 minutes. Baked potato skins will likely be very hot when they come out of the oven, so be careful when trying to handle them. Enjoy your jacket potato with a crème fraîche, lemon and herb sauce, or even melted cheese and bacon. It's a delight !