This area is the dirtiest in the washing machine, but cleaning it is very quick.

Don't forget to wash this part of the washing machine that is too often neglected. This could play tricks on you.

In most homes, the washing machine is an essential part of daily life. She is there to make things easier for us by washing our clothes, towels and sheets. However, despite our efforts to keep our appliances clean, there is one often overlooked yet easy-to-clean area that can be a source of unpleasant surprises: the filter. Although it may seem like a small, minor part, it plays a crucial role in the optimal functioning of the washing machine. Typically located on the front or back of the unit, this component is designed to trap debris and unwanted particles that could clog the drain pipe.

Like the dishwasher filter, the washing machine filter should be cleaned regularly. If you neglect its maintenance, it can lead to an accumulation of dirt, hair, lint, buttons, coins and even small objects forgotten in clothing pockets. Over time, this buildup can clog the filter, reducing its effectiveness and leading to problems like extended wash cycles, water leaks, or even long-term damage to the machine.

Fortunately, cleaning the washing machine filter is a relatively simple task that can be done regularly, every 3 to 4 months, to keep the appliance running smoothly. Here are some simple steps to follow:

First, locate your washing machine filter. It can be located at the bottom front of the device (often hidden behind a small door on the bottom of the front panel) or at the back, behind a removable panel. Before handling, turn off the washing machine and unplug it for safety reasons. You are now ready but a little material is required for greater comfort. Use a container or towel to collect any residual water that may escape from the filter when removing it.

Then unlock and remove the filter. Be prepared to face some resistance if the filter hasn't been removed for a while. Once removed, empty the filter. Don't forget to also remove any objects from the filter duct. To clean it, use a soft brush or a simple cloth to clean the filter and remove any dirt buildup. Shall we start rinsing? Rinse the filter with warm water to remove any debris. Reinstall it carefully. Plug in the washing machine and turn it on again to check that it is working properly.