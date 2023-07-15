This application allows you to turn your mobile into a mirror and it's much better than the camera

If, like many other users, you are used to using your smartphone screen as a mirror, there is a much more practical solution with dedicated apps...

Who hasn't used their smartphone screen to quickly do their hair or check if there's anything on their face? The screen of our phones, even when turned off, has the advantage of often being reflective enough to serve as a small mirror in this kind of situation. The front camera of the smartphone also allows you to verify that your face offers its best profile. Enough to allow many users to no longer carry a mirror with them in their bag!

However, there is a much more practical solution to have a real mirror on the screen of your smartphone. Several free apps are now available to transform your device! One of them, soberly called "Mirror" now has more than a million downloads. And it offers a much better image than your default camera or even a pocket mirror.

Both available on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store, "Mirror" simply activates your selfie camera so you can admire yourself wherever you are. This app, like its competitors, above all offers very practical options that are often more advanced than the default settings of your camera. This makes it possible to zoom in with the app to see the tiniest imperfections on your face and correct them with your makeup or a brush stroke!

The app also allows you to freeze the image to check your reflection, adjust the brightness, contrast and sharpness with even more precision or even rotate the image horizontally to have a reflection closest to reality. In other words, to see yourself as others will see you.

Note that there are a host of similar apps available on Android and iPhone. However, they have fewer downloads and positive reviews than the one presented in this article.