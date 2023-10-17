They've laser-observed what happens when you flush the toilet - better take their advice

A scientific study points to a bad habit that can cause real annoyances.

Using your toilet correctly is not very difficult, but you must be careful to respect several small things to avoid exposing yourself to inconveniences. Obviously, it is very important to ensure strict cleaning very regularly and to think about the nooks and crannies. But that's not all. Many don't think about it, but it's best to think about lowering the lid on the toilet seat and not just any time.

For what ? American researchers have highlighted a discouraging phenomenon. John Crimaldi, professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering at the University of Colorado (United States), who led research published in Scientific Reports, found with a very robust methodology that the contents of the bowl did not remain entirely in it when you flushed the toilet.

The work required cutting-edge technology: scientists thus observed using a laser the propagation of droplets that escape when flushing. They recorded with their devices and cameras plumes of aerosols which rose to the ceiling of their laboratory. “Very large particles fall quickly. Smaller particles remain in suspension,” says John Crimaldi, who specifies in his study: “These aerosolized plumes that are ejected by toilet flushes are incredibly energetic, but also very unstable and chaotic ". The video relayed by the study shows the extent of these particles:

Numerous studies have shown that bacteria persist in the toilet bowl despite cleanings and are only flushed out after dozens of flushes. The particles coming from the bowl can thus remain in suspension for several minutes. Another annoying element: aerosols of very small size – a few micrometers – can pass through the hairs of the nose.

“These results give industry and scientists the opportunity to make changes to the way public restrooms are designed from a ventilation perspective and even toilet design, to try to reduce this exposure,” write the researchers, who also advise adopting a very good reflex: lower the cover on the toilet seat after each use and before flushing!