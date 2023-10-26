These very well-known yogurts sold everywhere in France are urgently recalled

Packs of Activia brand yogurts that may be “unfit for consumption” are being recalled. The products concerned were sold throughout France, between October 7 and 26, in the stores of eleven brands. What to do if you have them?

Attention for lovers of natural yogurts! The “Activia Brassés Nature” sold in packs of eight in all supermarkets in France are recalled due to “non-compliance likely to be visible upon opening the jar making the products unfit for consumption”. Yogurts risk having a "liquid texture" similar to milk and can cause a "risk of irritation if ingested", warns the government site Rappel Conso.

The affected products are all those that were put on sale between October 7 and 26, 2023 in the brands of eleven French distributors: Auchan, Carrefour, Casino, Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Monoprix, Cora, Match and Schiever Distribution. For more details, the Rappel Conso site indicates that the batches of yogurts concerned have a consumption deadline set at November 9 and a “production time between 10:40 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. coded on the lid of the pots”.

“If consumed, the defect may cause irritation without causing irreversible consequences on health” warns the Conso Rappel services in a reassuring tone, which however invites consumers not to eat these yogurts from the Activia brand. The products must be returned to the store by consumers who will be refunded or can exchange them for a consumable product.