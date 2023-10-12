These very original investments which contributed to the fortune of Antoine Griezmann

Already extremely wealthy thanks to his activity as a footballer, Antoine Griezmann has invested in several businesses which bring him even more income.

On the pitch, Antoine Griezmann keeps smiling. The 2018 world champion plays every weekend with his favorite club, Atlético Madrid. The tricolor had, however, experienced a tumultuous period between 2019 and 2022, during his time at FC Barcelona. He returned to the fundamentals by returning to the Colchoneros in 2022. The Frenchman had especially gained ground at Real Sociedad between 2009 and 2014 then at Atlético between 2014 and 2019.

Thriving in Spain and with the French team, with which he made 121 caps, the Frenchman earned millions of euros. His salary is one of the highest in the world. Its popularity and influence attract many sponsors, advertisers and companies. This is the case of Wethenew, specializing in sneakers. The footballer was approached in spring 2023 by the co-founders of this digital platform, David Benhaïm and Michael Holzmann.

The pioneers of this purchase and resale site have also sought investment funds such as Singular, Chalhoub Ventures and Acquisitions. This allowed them to raise €20 million in total. A boost which should further grow the business which has already generated 10 million euros in 2021, then 100 million the following year.

If the return on investment is expected from next year for him, Antoine Griezmann already has several investments as original as they are remunerative to his credit. In 2019, he opened a stable in collaboration with his father. Equipped with around fifteen horses, it regularly attracts attention at auctions where no mare can exceed a million euros.

Griezmann has also for more than ten years been the proud owner of his own communications company, Amaro, which manages his image rights. But not only that: the company, based in France, in Mâcon, is active in numerous activities relating to sports and leisure. This would generate more than 5 million euros in annual turnover and a net profit of more than 2 million euros each year. Enough to see the post-football season coming with serenity.