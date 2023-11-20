These two TVs for less than 630 euros are real Black Friday deals

You don't have to wait long to take advantage of these two Black Friday promotions on branded televisions.

Should you take advantage of Black Friday to buy a television? In this period of major commercial activity, it is very clear: there are as many scams as there are good deals. Many resellers inflate the extent of the discounts and are actually offering televisions at or near the same price as 4 months ago... But some television models are on sale at very reduced prices.

Among these models, we have spotted two which are real good deals. We are talking about high-end televisions, with OLED screens, which offer exceptional image quality, high contrasts and rich colors. With pretty incredible value for money at a price of 629 euros or less!

The first model to look at is the Samsung 55Q60C television, a benchmark for a 139 cm screen. To get the best price, here is our special Black Friday 2023 comparator:

The second model that caught our attention is the LG brand television, the 139 cm QNed Smart TV 55QNED75.

On both of these TVs, the black levels and color accuracy are exceptional. Please note: these OLED screens are remarkably thin, with a sleek and elegant design. The level of responsiveness and refresh rates are high. Also note: OLED screens are known for their durability and longevity.