These trees painted white in our countryside hide a peasant secret

We see them very regularly in our countryside: trees adorned in white from the base of the trunk to the largest branches. If it can provide an aesthetic side, this painting has two major and little-known interests.

Have you ever seen trees whose trunks were painted white during a family weekend or a walk in the countryside? But what could this strange practice that is increasingly widespread in French orchards mean? This may seem aesthetic at first. It is true that this white “paint” is reminiscent of certain Scandinavian design furniture. Don’t worry, it’s not the case! This practice has several fantastic virtues for the tree, here they are.

In reality, this practice dates back to the time of our grandparents and has come back to the forefront in recent years. Its real name is liming. In other words, paint the base of tree branches with milk of lime or arboreal white to clean up the plants. This arboreal white is even used to paint walls in Greece! This may remind you of your last trip to Crete. Liming also helps prevent the proliferation of insects and protects against certain diseases, such as moniliosis, scab and peach leaf blister.

But this paint is used for a second, even lesser-known reason, which makes liming significantly more popular among farmers with global warming. In fact, its quite impressive cleaning properties replace the major cleaning usually carried out during the severe frosts of winter. In certain regions of the south of France, strongly impacted by extreme temperatures, this makes perfect sense and it is a safe bet that some market gardeners will follow suit. White could be the fashionable color everywhere in France!

This technique can of course be applied at home if you have fruit trees. It is even recommended if you are a little resourceful. Arboreal white is applied between September and April, especially outside periods of frost. It is recommended to repeat the operation every 4 years to avoid damaging the tree. Attention ! Be aware that quicklime is corrosive. Wear gloves, protective glasses, and appropriate clothing so as not to be in contact with the material.

To avoid taking any risks, prefer arboreal white ready for application. For aesthetics, start at the start of the branches at the same level, then paint to the base of the tree using a flat, wide brush. In principle, one coat is enough. And here's the work, with liming, art even comes to the countryside!