These traces in your home are real alerts, they prove that bedbugs have invaded your home

Here are five signs that bedbugs have taken up residence in your home!

Bedbugs are here and there. Cinemas, TGVs, districts of large cities... The invasion is spectacular this fall. By hearing about it everywhere, there is reason to become paranoid at home too. However, there are many signs to detect a bedbug infestation. First point, know that contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are indeed visible to the naked eye and easily recognizable.

Remember that these are small oval insects, brown in color, which measure between 5 and 8 millimeters. We can easily compare them to lentils or apple seeds. Bad news on the other hand, bedbugs are difficult to spot during the day. Bedbugs hide during the day because they don't like light.

Instead, they find refuge in the edges of mattresses, the gaps in bed frames but also in all the cracks in a wall, a parquet floor, a door frame or even behind poorly pasted wallpaper. It is therefore important to be very careful and inspect every nook and cranny. Here are five important points for detecting bedbugs in your home. If you see them, sound the alarm, these are real signs that bedbugs have taken up residence in your home...

All these signs are not misleading about the presence of bedbugs. Also remember that its refuges are always located near its prey, that is to say... you! So first of all, inspect the bedrooms and living rooms, in short the rooms where you spend time and where beds, sofas and armchairs are good refuges.

Finally, bed bugs like rough surfaces. It therefore has difficulty progressing on tiles or glass for example, but easily appreciates rugs and carpets. Note, when the infestation becomes significant, that the insect can develop in ventilation ducts, behind electrical outlets… Besides, if you see bedbugs, do not crush them, this could bring out their eggs. If this is the first time you've spotted them, catch them with tape. If in doubt, contact a professional specializing in bed bugs. He will confirm the infestation or not and will suggest the most effective technique to get rid of it.