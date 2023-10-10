These tools hidden in your smartphone help you delete failed photos. It only takes a few clicks to sort them all

Photos taken with our smartphones can quickly take up a lot of storage space on our devices. Fortunately, there are tools to easily sort and delete them.

If you're used to taking photos with your phone, you may have already experienced saturation of your storage space. In any case, you have certainly already become annoyed by the amount of “waste” while browsing photos from your vacation or your last weekend, or by going in search of a specific photo buried in the pile of photos from your library.

If the majority of photos taken with a smartphone take up relatively little space, the accumulation of them can quickly lead to a headache. Sorting things out often proves beneficial. Blurred photos, duplicate shots, failed images, memories to delete... There are many reasons to get rid of these files.

However, it can be quite complicated to examine all of these photos to sort them. If you've spent several years taking photos without ever sorting them, you probably have a large number of files to process. Fortunately for you, the manufacturers of our smartphones have already developed very practical tools for sorting the photographs on your device without having to install anything!

Many articles and videos online may recommend that you install several apps to sort your photos. While these solutions can be powerful, they sometimes come with a paid subscription that you don't necessarily want to pay for. There are also many sorting applications and it can be easy to get lost or even download a suspicious or even dangerous application for your device.

But did you know that your phone already has tools to help you sort your photos? On an Android smartphone, if you have Google Photos (often installed by default), you will find a “blurry photos” option when navigating within the application. This feature allows your smartphone to identify photos that are a little too blurry and will offer to delete them. You can obviously refuse or accept their sorting. If you want to identify your duplicate photos, and you are not reluctant to install a new application, you can turn to “Remo Duplicate Photos Remover” which is a free and effective solution.

On iPhone, your photographs are already automatically sorted by their date (in years, months and days) in the “photo library” space. By navigating to the "album" section and viewing them all, you might find a folder there called "duplicates." As the name suggests, these are the photos that iPhone identifies as duplicates in your device. These photos are then identified and you can sort and/or delete them according to your needs.