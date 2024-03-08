These three electricity providers should be avoided: there are pitfalls behind the attractive offers

Many customers are in dispute with these ultimately not so attractive operators...

Inevitably, the bill increases. And this is not expected to stop in the coming months. Electricity is becoming more and more expensive for the French and this expense represents a considerable weight in the household budget. Overall, housing costs (rent/credit, energy, taxes) represent around 15% of monthly payments. So, to lower the bill, especially for electricity, many options exist. But be careful not to be fooled.

If most French people have an electricity subscription with a historic supplier (Engie or EDF), alternative offers, often attractive in terms of their prices, are also available. Since the calculation of the electricity price is different, these companies do not hesitate to lure households by promoting contracts allowing them to make significant savings. At least, for just a few months. Because afterward, many customers became disillusioned, forced to checkout when receiving staggering regularization invoices.

Three suppliers are singled out by the Energy Regulatory Commission, the body which governs the electricity and gas market in France. In an interview given to La Tribune on Sunday, its president, Emmanuelle Wargon, indicated that the companies Elmy, Ohm Energie and Mint were those with which the most disputes were underway, due to commercial practices that were dubious to say the least.

Unlike EDF and Engie, the prices set by these operators are free. They can be lower than those of its main competitors, blocked over a certain period... but also disappear without possible recourse. Thus, many customers have seen, in a few months, their monthly payments increase by 50%, or even double, when the increase in the regulated tariff applied by EDF and Engie increased in less significant proportions.

Another practice of these three suppliers was to generate even more margin at the expense of their customers: in spring 2021, all three had attracted many households with “shock” offers. As their number of customers was high, Elmy, Ohm Energie and Mint were able to purchase electricity at low cost during the summer, as provided for in the sales rules. Then, in the fall, customers were asked to change operators.

Consequence: as they had fewer customers and electricity stock, the operators were able to resell the excess at a higher price. An action which could result in a heavy fine… But no ban on continuing the activity of selling electricity. It remains for households not to be fooled (again?).