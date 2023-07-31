These Samsung devices should no longer receive updates - the list is now known

The Android 14 software update for many Samsung devices will be coming to an end in the coming months. Several popular smartphones and tablets will no longer receive updates.

Since its Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has offered a "4 5 year" update guarantee for its high-end smartphones, tablets and some mid-range smartphones. With this promise, Samsung guarantees its devices four major Android system updates and five years of security updates. However, each support ends at some point, and the Android 14 and One UI 6-based update will be missing from many popular Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

The following Galaxy devices will no longer receive the Android 14 update:

Galaxy smartphones and tablets older than the devices in the previous list will also be excluded from the next update, as their support has already ended before. However, the tablets and smartphones on the list will continue to receive security updates for some time, so their use can continue without concern.

Samsung has not yet confirmed when the Android 14 operating system version based on One UI 6 software will be officially launched. The first to get it will undoubtedly be the smartphones of the Galaxy S23 range, probably before the end of 2023. Here are the main functions of Android 14 which the phones above will unfortunately not be entitled to: