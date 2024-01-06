These rebels who want to sideline Mélenchon

Some deputies seem to want to break away from a political family in which they no longer recognize themselves and are beginning to envisage a left without Jean-Luc Mélanchon.

Jean-Luc Mélanchon's refusal to qualify Hamas as a terrorist movement seems to have fractured the Nupes. After the attack of the armed group in Israel on October 7, France Insoumise (LFI) designated Hamas as a "resistance movement", reassuring the party's rebels in their desire to distance themselves from the figure of Jean- Luc Mélanchon. Among them, deputies François Ruffin and Clémentine Autin are looking for an alternative for the left, and perhaps for 2027. For almost a year, the Nupes has been in decline and the party which promised to be a great tool of Popular education has ended up being transformed into an enclave where internal debate no longer exists. The historic pillars of LFI are gradually detaching themselves from the party and its leader and meeting up at private dinners to talk about political strategy.

François Ruffin, Clémentine Autain, the couple Raquel Garrido-Alexis Corbière, the socialist Jérôme Guedj, the communists Sébastien Jumel and Elsa Faucillon… all seem to want to reinvent the left but are still struggling to move away from the leader figure of Jean-Luc Mélanchon . “They must separate from Jean-Luc Mélenchon but they are politically and intellectually dominated by him,” assures François Hollande. The rebels now seem to be more in agreement with personalities like that of Ruffin or Autin, to whom presidential ambitions are attributed. If they surely dream of a big open primary for 2027, the deputies remain discreet for the moment.