These phrases will make you look bad in business: they should absolutely be avoided

Certain attitudes do not give a good image to your colleagues and managers. Better to avoid them.

Life in business is not a long, quiet river. Between tasks to be done, meetings or even colleagues, motivation is not always there in the morning. For bosses and managers, creating a symbiosis in its structure is not easy between the points of view, aspirations and characters of each person. Recruiters say it with one voice: mindset plays a vital role in the recruitment process.

Every year, a meeting allows you to take the pulse of the general atmosphere at work: annual interviews. If seminars, meals or other corporate activities allow us to bring conviviality into everyday life, the meeting carried out each year between an employee and their manager is an opportunity to gauge everyone's state of mind. And if you don't want to make yourself look bad, it's better to turn your tongue in your mouth seven times before speaking.

Because certain phrases should be banned during this exercise, as three management specialists explained to Linternaute. For Clotilde Merillon, from Tellent, an attitude to avoid is that of "raising negative points and coming up without a solution." If criticism is always accepted, it must therefore be followed by proposals.

Same story with Pierre-Gilles Bouquet, founder of Voluntae, who warns about issuing “strong critiques of the company without being very invested. What drives me crazy is people who are demanding of others but not with themselves. It's a story of loyalty."

The trend is similar at Thibault Vilon of Elevo. For him, “blaming others and complaining without justification” are all negative signals sent by an employee to his boss. So you might as well avoid them. “It is better to be responsible for your poor performance than to find excuses,” he pleads.

If you cannot truly be by your company if you adapt one of its attitudes (unless you say outrageous things), this could be a real obstacle to the development of your career and relationships with colleagues and the hierarchy.

Especially since according to a study by Dares, the personality of the person has become the first recruitment criterion after technical skills, well ahead of the aspect of remuneration. Soft skills and interpersonal skills are also taken into account more than salary conditions. Proof that well-being at work seems to be taken into account by recruiters.