These “pearls” that teenagers consume and which lead them to cigarettes

40% of 17-year-olds smoked in 2000. Twenty-two years later, there were only 15.6%. Faced with this phenomenon, the tobacco industry continues to renew itself, as evidenced by these “pearls” which are beginning to make themselves known on the market.

The Alliance Against Tobacco is sounding the alarm. On Tuesday, November 14, she released her survey to 13-16 year olds. It reveals, among other things, that many adolescents have already heard of the new products offered by the tobacco industry. Products intended for adults. Worse still, 9% of those surveyed have already been able to taste the sachets, while 11% claim to have already tried the nicotine “pearls”.

Named “Nicopop”, these famous colored beads landed just before summer 2023 on the French market. Often sold online, but also available at tobacconists, these nicotine “pearls” appeal to young people, because as with the sachets, the smoke is eliminated. “With flavored sachets and pearls, manufacturers are still targeting young people and are going so far as to eliminate the smoke to suggest that they are less dangerous!” the president of the collective of associations against smoking, Loïc Josseran, warns Le Parisien. And to deplore: “We are putting nicotine candies in the mouths of kids, it’s despicable!”

If to date, "no scientific study" on these products has been carried out, recalls Public Health France which is echoed in the capital's daily newspaper, the "pearls" just like the nicotine sachets present "a high risk of dependence. Likewise, if the list of ingredients which compose them still remains vague, one thing is already certain, nicotine is very present. “Let's not kid ourselves, these sachets and pearls are a loss leader: many will then end up with a cigarette in their hand!” warned Loïc Josseran. The Alliance Against Tobacco, but also the Confederation of Tobacco Shoppers, are now calling on the authorities to put in place regulations.