These packets of rice sold at Carrefour may contain larvae

Batches of rice sold in several regions of France are being recalled due to the potential presence of insects.

Check what you have in the cupboard! Packets of basmati rice, sold under the "Carrefour Extra" brand and distributed in Carrefour stores, are the subject of a recall: these packets could contain "insects" or "insect larvae", which make the food unfit for consumption.

The products concerned are batches of basmati rice that Carrefour puts on shelves in stores in Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. As stated by the government platform Rappel Conso, “for reasons of contamination, of external or other origin, or by putrefaction, deterioration or decomposition, it is recommended as a precaution that people who own [them] not to use them.

The recall concerns very specifically identified lots: those bearing the number 322822 and sold between August 28 and November 30, 2023. The product identifier, the GTIN, is 3560070837984. To identify it more simply, note that the EMB code 69044 is specified next to the barcode.

Customers can return the product to the store for a refund. The recall procedure ends on Tuesday January 30, 2024. For any questions relating to this recall, it is possible to call 08.05.90.80.70, a number for affected customers.