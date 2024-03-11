These new labels are arriving at Carrefour: it is better to buy products that have one

Additional information will be displayed on certain products.

The most frequent visitors to the supermarket shelves have already noticed it. At a time when customers are inspecting the smallest details of the products offered for sale, in search of the best prices, a new label has appeared on several goods. This does not display the price, or even a promotion, but is an important indicator to take into account, for your wallet, but not only that.

Among all the major retail brands, only Carrefour has, for the moment, authorized it. And regulars can't miss it. Sometimes in the form of a simple label, sometimes as new packaging, this new statement is clear: “I pay my producer a fair price.” A new PR stunt in the battle against Leclerc, Lidl and other competitors? No way.

These labels aim to encourage consumers to buy products from a local producer and are only affixed after the latter's agreement, when they believe they are adequately remunerated by the supermarket that sells their product. The initiative was launched by the organization “Who’s the boss?!”. “Instantly, you have the guarantee, because it is the producer who puts the label, that it is a fair price,” explained Nicolas Chabanne, its founder, on BFM TV. With a risk that prices will increase? “Not necessarily,” he says.

A major element to take into account because, if most French people have approved the farmers' demonstrations in recent weeks, not everyone can afford to pay more to buy a local product offering better remuneration for farmers: only 35% say they are ready to do so immediately, while 53% would like to but do not have the means (Elabe, January 2024).

For the moment, these products which guarantee a sufficiently high level of remuneration for the producer concern milk, butter, eggs, yogurt, cream, potatoes, apple juice, chocolate, honey or more hamburger steaks. For example, the box of six free-range eggs stamped “Who’s the boss?!” sells for 1.94 euros at Carrefour, while those Label Rouge from the Carrefour Quality Line are priced at 1.99€. Note, however, that Carrefour offers a box of six eggs for 1.55 euros from its “Original” brand. However, there is no mention of the absence of GMOs in this product.

The organization is working on the development of this device which could in the future concern various kinds of cheeses, but also cold meats, pasta and even rice.