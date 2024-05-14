These moving messages seen millions of times on Mother's Day

Like every year, Mother's Day is an opportunity to send a nice message to your mom. Some celebrities have already moved the Web this Sunday.

Who says Mother's Day says moving declarations and pretty messages full of tenderness. This year, many celebrities, among the most followed on Instagram, shared their declaration of love to their mom on Sunday, May 12. The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, notably shared on her Instagram account, which has nearly 60 million followers, a photo of her mother and her, accompanied by a message. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! My mom has always been my rock and I am endlessly grateful for all the ways she continues to support my family. She has taught me so much over the years and I feel lucky to to be able to pass on this same wisdom to my daughters, to all the moms celebrating today, I hope you know how much you are appreciated,” wrote the one many have long seen as a potential candidate for the White House. .

Actor John Travolta also took advantage of Mother's Day to pay a vibrant tribute to his wife Kelly Preston who died of cancer in July 2020, with whom he had 3 children. The hero of "Grease" and "Pulp Fiction" with 5.4 million subscribers, published three photos of his wife and children which he soberly captioned: "Happy Mother's Day Kelly. We love you , we miss you".

Some personalities preferred to celebrate being a mother. This is for example the case of Shakira, the singer wanted to speak to her children and pay tribute to all mothers. For Mother's Day, the star's 90 million subscribers were treated to a photo of the singer in full musical performance with her two children, about whom she remains rather discreet. On Instagram she said: "Today I want to celebrate all the women who give and nourish life, because all of them, with or without children, know how to take care and fight for those who depend on us. To Milan and Sasha (her two sons), the two suns of my life, thank you for enlightening it and completing me.”

Like her, Kris Jenner, the cult momager (contraction of “mom” and “manager”) of the Kardashian clan also shared a series of photos with her mother and children. A post accompanied by a very long message intended for her mother and mothers around the world, but also and especially for her six children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Robert, Kendall and Kylie. “To my wonderful children […] Being your mother has been the most incredible adventure of my life, and everything I have always prayed for… Every day I am grateful and feel blessed for this life we ​​live ...for all the laughter, love, incredible moments and magical memories we have created, together, as a family. You are my pride and joy, and I cherish each and every one of you more than you will ever know." . She went on to thank her mother for teaching her "the joys of family" and "the love of celebrating life." A message full of emotion that has been liked more than nine hundred thousand times in less than 24 hours.

Remember that this year, all Americans wished a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, and in France we will still have to wait a few more weeks. Whether you're a celebrity or not, it's May 26 in France that you should think about messages wishing all mothers a happy day!