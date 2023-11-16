These magical new options will make your video calls a lot less boring, all it takes is one update

We tested these new options that make video calls cooler and more fun. You too will love...

For all technology aficionados and lovers of new things, video calls have just taken on a whole new dimension. With the recent rollout of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple has brought Messages-inspired reactions to FaceTime, bringing a fun visual touch to your video chats. These reactions are not triggered by words, but by physical gestures, most of the time with the hands, giving a magical side to the user experience.

American Niels, better known as @appledsign and self-proclaimed "the biggest Apple influencer with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram", presented these new features in a tweet in October. When you're on a FaceTime video call on an iPhone running iOS 17 or iPad running iPadOS 17, you can trigger on-screen effects like hearts, balloons, confetti, fireworks and more, which are superimposed on the FaceTime window.

These effects can be activated by long-pressing your image in FaceTime, which brings up a menu of reaction options. But you can go even further by simply using physical gestures in front of the camera, without having to touch your device.

We might as well tell you that in the editorial office, we have already adopted this new style of appeal, more cool and fun. For example, a thumbs-up triggers a Like, and two thumbs-ups are followed by fireworks. Likewise, one thumbs down means a "Dislike", and two thumbs down initiates a downpour. There are eight reactions you can perform on a FaceTime video call, with visual effects like balloons, rainstorm, confetti, laser beams and fireworks.

Here are the corresponding physical gestures:

These reactions are enabled by default in FaceTime and third-party apps can adopt these effects as well. However, as fun as they are, there may be times when you don't want to accidentally trigger reactions, like during a work call or a virtual meeting with your therapist. Fortunately, it's easy to turn them off. On iPhone or iPad, you can do this through Control Center, by tapping the "Effects" button and then the "Reactions" button to turn it off.

On Mac, FaceTime effects work the same way. A true innovation in the world of video calls, these effects promise to bring joy and spontaneity to your conversations. It's up to you to try them to liven up your video calls and impress your friends and family. Don't wait any longer to experience these new effects, they are made to be loved!