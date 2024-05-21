These little critters are hiding in your kitchen – and they're not moths

Beware of little creatures in the kitchen. Some are so small you could eat them.

While food moths and cockroaches are known to make their home in your kitchen, they are not the only little creatures to take up residence there. The kitchen is the ideal place for many insects. The reason is simple: the presence of food. We store fruits, vegetables, flour, rice, cereals, pasta... So many foods that can attract many insects.

So be vigilant, because very often, these little creatures hide in your food and are invisible or almost invisible. By the time you realize it, it’s often too late and the invasion is already well underway. Although these insects are often harmless, the idea that our kitchen could be invaded by small creatures gives goosebumps, not to mention the lack of hygiene and the risk of eating them. Very often these insects are tiny – just a few millimeters long, so it’s really difficult to spot them.

What insects can you find? Food moths, flour or rice weevils, beetles, etc. Common insects like flour weevils are pretty easy to spot. The black insect stands out in the flour. Bread beetles are also one of the most common insects in kitchens. They love bread, flour, pasta, pulses and spices. They are about three millimeters long and are tiny reddish-brown insects.

Others are rarer, like rice weevils. If you see it, it will definitely be in white beans, rice, corn, barley, rye, buckwheat, wheat birdseed, sunflower seeds, etc. It is a red or brown insect, about three millimeters long, with 2 dark spots on the elytra.

Other insects are difficult to spot, such as cheese mites. They are so small that they are practically impossible to see. But don't worry, they are completely harmless if you consume them. As their name suggests, cheese mites are often found in cheese and around the area where you store the cheese. But you can also find them in wet flours and in certain stored products.

How can you make sure you don't come face to face with a little creature when you're cooking? Take stock of your closet regularly. Open opened packages and jars with your dry foods and inspect them carefully. You may find small insects or white larvae there.

Unfortunately, if you have identified pests such as food moths or weevils in your kitchen cupboards, it is likely that many foods are contaminated. You will then need to inspect all your food. Get rid of the infested food and clean your cupboards thoroughly. Vacuum and clean the infested area with white vinegar. Hated by these little critters, white vinegar is a good repellent and can even keep them away for good. Just to add the preventative to your treatment from top to bottom in the kitchen...