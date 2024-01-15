These little creatures take up residence in our interiors. This kitchen ingredient eliminates them quickly

Good news, with just two natural and inexpensive products, you will be able to exterminate these unsavory little creatures in the blink of an eye!

Bad surprise when you wake up, you find a cockroach in your sink, then another in your shower... Although cockroaches live slowly in winter, they can survive all year round, and even in the winter cold. Your interior becomes a real refuge for these little creatures who want to escape the freezing temperatures. But if there's one beast you don't want to have in your home, it's him! Especially since if there is one, there are often several, because cockroaches rarely live alone, and develop at great speed. Not to mention that eliminating them is no easy task! But before you cry nightmare and use a harmful insecticide, or call a professional to eliminate them, you can try this simple and inexpensive method with sugar and baking soda.

Are you wondering how the sugar that attracts them can be the solution to eliminating them? It will simply serve as bait. It is by combining it with bicarbonate that this method will allow you to overcome it. Start by filling all the holes and cracks in the walls and floor, not forgetting the baseboards. This will already eliminate many entry points for these little creatures. Next, clean your kitchen thoroughly with white vinegar, a smell that cockroaches hate, and put all the food in airtight jars. When this is done, you will be able to treat to eliminate the animals present in your home. To do this, simply mix the same dose of baking soda and sugar, and place the preparation in cups which you will place in the infested areas.

The result is quick. The little creatures will be attracted by the sugar and will come and eat your preparation. Baking soda comes next. Once ingested by cockroaches, it will dehydrate them and they will die. This solution is also safe for your pets or children, unlike diatomaceous earth which is often recommended to treat a cockroach infestation.