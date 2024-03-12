These kitchen utensils from a great starred chef sold at low prices at Lidl will go away very quickly

Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx has collaborated with Lidl to offer a range of kitchen utensils at affordable prices. Please note, stocks are limited.

The flagship Monsieur Cuisine robot has notably made Lidl’s reputation in this market for affordable and practical equipment. This month of March, a brand new offer on utensils for preparing good meals will appear and it is carried by a well-known face: the starred chef, Thierry Marx.

Thierry Marx is a great French chef. Director of cooking schools, supervisor of high-end restaurants, he is also famous for his participation on the jury of Top Chef on M6. This is not the first time that Thierry Marx has chosen to trust Lidl since a first association took place last year. The chef had even shared recipes with Lidl cuisine, notably that of sweet and sour pork loin. The starred chef presented the range of utensils as "professional tools for cooking enthusiasts, those who do leisure cooking, but also everyday cooking and who need good equipment".

This time, the star chef has agreed to a partnership with Lidl to promote the Masterpro collection. In it, frying pans, saucepans, woks and knives are offered. Utensils described as "professional" by the brand but at affordable prices. Everything is under 25 euros. Lidl assures, in its online catalog, that it wants to “bring professional cooking to the consumer”.

Four flagship products are part of this operation and they are guaranteed for three years. First of all, two types of pans are on sale: a classic one and a second one with a grill. They are made of forged aluminum and offered respectively at a price of 14.99 euros and 19.99 euros. The first is also available at 17.99 euros for a larger version. A saucepan with its lid also arrives on the shelves for the sum of 21.99 euros (20 cm in diameter) or 24.99 euros (24 cm in diameter). A 28 cm diameter wok is also available at a price of 19.99 euros.

Finally, what better way to prepare what you put in these containers than with good knives. Thierry Marx recommends a set with a chef's knife, another universal one and a paring knife, all for 14.99 euros. This collection will be available from March 14. This is a limited sale, available while supplies last. There is no doubt that they will leave very, very quickly.