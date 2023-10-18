These flowers that grow easily and everywhere will provide you with color all winter long - now is the time to plant them

If you plant this flower now, you will have a flower garden all winter long.

Between the cold, the rain, or the frost, having a flower garden in winter is not an easy thing, but it is not impossible. There are flowers that do not fear cold and frost, which can bloom even under the snow and withstand temperatures down to minus 10 degrees. Enough to prevent your garden from looking gloomy this winter.

For a flamboyant garden all winter long, you simply need to choose the right flowers, those that thrive when it's cold and that bloom from December until spring, but above all not to miss the right time to plant them. and take care of it. Among these flowers, the witch hazel shrub is welcome and will offer your garden pretty sunny and colorful flowers all winter long.

To successfully plant, here are some valuable guidelines:

Witch hazels are relatively easy to care for, but they need good preparation and care to flourish. Be sure to water them adequately until they are well established and mulch the soil to retain moisture and suppress weeds. If you follow these tips, your garden will be in bloom all winter and will offer you superb colors in the middle of February.

If you want to vary the pleasures, there are other pretty winter flowers, such as hellebore also called Christmas rose, winter jasmine, snowdrops, coum cyclamen, dwarf iris, clematis, shrub honeysuckle, etc. In short, you are spoiled for choice!