These flowers should be planted now to have guaranteed colors in spring

Certain bulb species can be planted as early as February to provide beautiful flowers in spring but also this summer.

As winter begins to fade, it's time to think about preparing your garden for spring. Certain flowers should be planted now to ensure an explosion of color and scent from the first days of spring. For those who like to attract wildlife like butterflies and bees, liatris are a wise choice. Native to North America, these perennials produce large purple flowers that form clumps that can be divided in spring. Plant these bulbs in well-drained soil and a bright area, about 5 centimeters deep for best results.

To add variety and color, ranunculus are a great choice. These spring bulbs offer a wide range of vibrant colors. Planted in February in rich but well-drained soil, and located in sun or partial shade, they will flower during the summer. Summer wallflowers, just as fragrant, can also be planted from February. These flowers, which thrive in clay or limestone soil, begin to bloom in May and continue throughout the summer, enriching your garden with their colors and scents.

Those with more of a green thumb can opt for daffodils or hyacinths but they require more care and method. These bulbs need a period of cold weather to flower, which means monitoring the weather and giving them constant attention. To speed up their flowering, first expose them to low temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees Celsius for several weeks, then plant them in pots and place them in a greenhouse where the temperature is higher. This method induces early flowering, from the end of February, simulating the arrival of spring.

Cape hyacinth is another easy option for your garden. This plant, known for its delicate scented bells reminiscent of vanilla, is ideal for gardens, planters or pots. For optimal flowering throughout the summer, plant Cape hyacinth from February in alkaline or neutral soil. One of its great advantages is that once planted, it requires little maintenance, requiring only minimal watering during dry periods of summer.

What colors to choose? Potted hyacinth, with its delicious fragrance, is available in various colors such as pink, white, blue, purple, salmon or pale yellow. Potted narcissus also offers a wide variety, from cluster daffodils with a delicate scent to trumpet-shaped flowers, small or large, including double flowers. The main colors are white and yellow, but there are also two-tone varieties with touches of salmon and orange. Enough to create a real festival of colors as soon as the sunny days arrive...