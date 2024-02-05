These fish sold throughout France should not be consumed

Two fish sold in supermarkets are the subject of a product recall following the identification of Listeria.

Caution, new product recall. According to the government website Rappel Conso, fish sold in many supermarkets such as Franprix, Super U, O Marché frais is the subject of a mass recall following the presence of Listeria.

Then quickly check your refrigerator to be sure that you don't have any at home because it should definitely not be consumed. A batch of haddock and one of smoked herring are affected. Listeria was thus detected there. It can be responsible for the disease Listeriosis.

The first batch is an unbranded sweet smoked herring fillet that you can find in major brands like Franprix, Carrefour Contact, Super U and O Marché Fraiche. However, it is also sold by Cœur de frais, MDF, Consmactecoeur47, Ador, Saveurs d'ici and Mericq boutique Agen.

The product references are as follows: GTIN 2298105000003, lot 2097332, use-by date 02/04/2024, GTIN 2298105000003, lot 2097792, use-by date 02/04/2024 and GTIN 2298105000003, lot 2098344, use-by date consumption 04/02/2024. This product was marketed between January 23 and February 4.

The second fish at risk is the haddock fillet from the Mon p'tit Poissonnier brand with the following references: GTIN 2298106000002, lot 2095022, use-by date 01/28/2024, GTIN 2298106000002, lot 2095409, use-by date 01/29/2024, GTIN 2298106000002, lot 2097565, use-by date 02/03/2024, GTIN 2298106000002, lot 2097791, use-by date 02/04/2024 and GTIN 2298106000002, lot 2098342 , expiry date 05/ 02/2024.

Marketed from January 18 to February 5, you were able to purchase this product at Intermarché, Leclerc, Monoprix, Boucheries Andre as well as in all the other brands mentioned above for herring.

If you have these batches in your refrigerator, it is advisable not to consume them. You can return them to the point of sale for a refund until February 19. You can also just throw them away. For more information, contact 05 53 77 94 73. If you did not see the alert in time and you develop symptoms, Rappel Conso invites you to quickly consult a doctor.