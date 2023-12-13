These drugs given to children should not be used, doctors say

The annual ranking of the medical journal Prescrire published this Tuesday, December 12, takes stock of medications that are more dangerous than useful, and some are given to children.

The ranking published by the independent medical journal Prescrire is cause for alarm: 105 drugs categorized as dangerous are listed there and among them, 88 are marketed in France. Many of these drugs, "more dangerous than useful", as the review states, are among the most widely sold in pharmacies. Libération recalls that this journal is widely recognized in the medical community and is considered a "reference on the pharmaceutical industry, due to its total independence from lobbies and institutions."

This information echoes the recommendations communicated last October by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) regarding certain cold medications. The director of the agency, Christelle Ratignier-Carbonneil, spoke in Le Parisien on October 22 with a clear message: “I want to say to the French: don’t use them anymore!”

In this list of products to be banned, Prescrire classifies medications by category of ailments and some of them are part of the daily lives of many French people and are also administered to children. Among them, Smecta comes in first position. First reflex for intestinal problems, it is in reality toxic due to its “natural lead pollution” as the review specifies. She explains that lead “has neurological, hematological, renal and cardiovascular toxic effects, and reprotoxic effects, most of which increase with the dose of exposure”.

In this same category, the famous Vogalene and Vogalib should also be avoided according to the review. Used in the case of nausea or vomiting, these drugs have "neuroleptic" effects (which act on the nervous system) and can cause "heart rhythm disturbances, ischemic strokes (at least with domperidone and metopimazine ) and sudden deaths” as Prescrire explains.

In the category of cough remedies, two big names also stand out, Maxilase and Toplexil. Regarding the first, it is based on an enzyme, "alpha-amylase", which is "without demonstrated effectiveness beyond that of a placebo in sore throats", as explained by the document. It can be particularly responsible for skin or allergic problems. In the case of Toplexil, it is its “neuroleptic” effects which are singled out associated with the numerous adverse effects that it can cause.

Other medications to avoid and yet marketed for pain and colds: Cartrex, Voltaren, Celebrex, Arcoxia, Dynastat, Ketum gel, Mobic, Feldene or Tilcotil. Also forget about Qutenza, Hexaquine or Okimus.