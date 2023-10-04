These cities in France will have the temperatures of Tunis, Marrakech, Barcelona or Cairo this weekend

The Weather Channel highlights the heat peak which will culminate this weekend with enlightening comparisons: Lille, for example, will have the average temperatures of Barcelona in early October.

New heat wave in France this weekend. Weather forecasts from all institutes confirm an exceptional situation for this month of October, with temperatures rising up to 30 degrees in several departments in the south of France.

The Weather Channel even assures that "this first decade of October should be among the hottest ever observed in France", and explains the phenomenon: hot air coming from North Africa is moving to the south of the country this Thursday, then we must expect the creation of a “new heat dome” which “will extend throughout France, as far as the British Isles and Germany. Temperatures will once again reach exceptional levels.” The institute also points to an “extension of subtropical high pressures”.

An astonishing map has even been designed by La Chaîne Météo, which makes a comparison between the maximum temperatures this weekend in several municipalities in France and the average temperatures for the season in several cities located much further south: we will therefore have the time from Barcelona to Lille, from Tunis to Paris, from Rome to Strasbourg, from Marrakech to Nantes, from Tel Aviv to Lyon and from Cairo to Toulouse.

The temperatures will be highest in the southwest, but it is the whole of France which will be affected by this situation, which "will persist until Tuesday October 10, with, on average, maximum temperatures located at 5 to 10°C above averages across France", adds the meteorological institute.

The Météo Chaîne also recalls that the month of October began with record heat: “The 35°C mark was locally crossed in the southwest with 35.7°C in Orthez in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. October 2, never before had we observed such a hot afternoon in October with a thermal indicator record for maximum temperatures of 29.1°C. Many heat records have been broken.”