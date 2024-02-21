These chickens sold throughout France should not be consumed

A product recall has been launched on a range of chickens sold in major retailers throughout France. If you have them at home, you should definitely not consume them.

When you go shopping, the choice of products purchased must be made carefully. Fish, duck products and now chicken, product recalls have increased in recent weeks. This time, Rappel Conso warns of the purchase of certain chickens sold in supermarkets throughout France. So it's time to check your refrigerator to make sure you haven't purchased one recently.

They were notably marketed at Carrefour, Franprix, Intermarché, Système U, Leclerc and Auchan. This recall concerns Label Rouge chickens. More precisely, it is the yellow chicken from the Fermier de Gascogne brand, the Peyac brand or even the Sud Ouest and L’Ardoise du Volailler brand. The batch references are as follows: 2074055257, 2074055283, 2074055351 and 2074055327. These products were placed on the shelves until February 6.

If you were planning a good chicken and fries this weekend, make sure it's not on this list. The recall procedure will end on March 1st. Until this date and if you have one of these products at home, you can bring it back to the store for a refund. If you want to dispose of it directly at home, you can throw it away or destroy it.

These products are the subject of a recall following "microbiological non-compliance", leading to a risk of the presence of Listeria, the bacteria responsible for listeriosis. If you have consumed it and developed symptoms within two months after consumption (incubation period), it is necessary to consult a doctor. It will be necessary to inform them of the consumption of possibly contaminated chicken. For any further information, contact 0969366936.