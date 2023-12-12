These cheeses sold throughout France should not be eaten, the danger is significant

The government site “Rappel Conso” launched the alert. Nearly twenty cheese references have been recalled because they were contaminated with E. coli bacteria. A bacteria that can cause serious harm to children.

Check the inside of your fridges. Indeed, nearly 20 types of cheese are recalled in France after the discovery of E. coli bacteria. The government platform Rappel Conso, which warns about so-called dangerous products, highlights on its website around twenty advertisements for risky cheeses, potentially contaminated by E. coli bacteria. Morbier, Tomme du Jura, raclette cheese, it is possible that one of the cheeses on the list is at home. If you don't remember your last races exactly, take a look at them as soon as possible.

The marketing date for the products affected by this recall is broad, from January 1 to December 12, 2023. Almost all of the products come from the company Monts et Terroirs. Leclerc, Carrefour, Super U and Intermarché would be the distributor stores concerned. Raw milk goat cheeses from the Earl Louet brand are also recalled for the same reasons.

“Consumer Reminder” recommends in particular no longer consuming the product in question, returning it to the point of sale or at least contacting the point of sale in question. If none of these options are possible, destroy the product. Please note that a refund is possible for each recall. The number to contact is 0800 80 12 87. The recall procedure ends on February 14, 2024.

The family of bacteria that includes E. coli is not to be taken lightly. If the infections observed remain minor in the majority of cases, hemolytic-uremic syndrome may appear. It remains rare, but can be serious in children under 5 years of age in particular. Hemolytic-uremic syndrome is a rare disease in France, there have been fewer than 1,300 cases since 1996. However, it can lead to “acute renal failure, long-term after-effects, or even death” according to the Ministry of Health. Agriculture and Food Sovereignty. “HUS is the main cause of acute renal failure in children aged 1 month to 3 years” we can read on the official website of the ministry. So, don't take the slightest risk if one of these cheeses is lying around in your fridge.