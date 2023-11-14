These cars can catch fire without warning, this French brand recalls many models

Several car models from this French manufacturer are being recalled due to a fire risk.

A car catching fire is undoubtedly one of motorists' worst nightmares. However, the risk exists, particularly following an accident. During a collision, impacts can damage certain highly flammable parts of the vehicle, such as the fuel tank or the electrical system (short circuit). If accidents are the primary cause of fires on the road, a car can also catch fire for no apparent reason. It's rarer but unfortunately it can happen. An overheating engine, oil or fuel leaks, a faulty electric battery... there are multiple causes that could reduce your vehicle to ashes in just a few minutes.

It is precisely this danger that awaits certain owners of Renault group cars despite themselves. The government site Rappel Conso alerted of a recall carried out by the French manufacturer for a large number of its vehicles. These are very popular models branded Renault and Dacia. Thus, the all-new Clio V and the Captur II, the Duster, Sandero III and Logan III, sold between February 6 and June 13, 2023 for Renault and between February 6 and July 3, 2023 for Dacia, are affected. .

So what is the reason for this recall? There is a risk of fire on all the vehicles mentioned above which would be caused by ''poor welding of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank'', which ''can lead to the release of gas into the passenger compartment. ''Vehicles running on liquefied petroleum gas – the third most used fuel in France after petrol and diesel – are favored by certain motorists due in particular to their lower impact on the ecology and their advantageous price. pump. However, they are a little more expensive to purchase and their maintenance is more expensive than a thermal car.

Given the potentially disastrous consequences of the manufacturing defect spotted on all these LPG cars sold in 2023, this recall from the Renault group appears urgent. Owners of the affected models are advised to contact their dealer.