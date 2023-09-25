These biscuits sold in all Intermarché stores contain plastic, a batch recalled because of its dangerousness

The Chabrior brand recalls biscuits due to the presence of plastic. The problematic biscuits were sold between September 11 and 22, 2023 in Intermarché stores. What to do if you have them? How to get reimbursed? Manual.

Attention ! Risk to your health. A product recall concerning Chabrior “Breakfast” biscuits with all-chocolate flavor, but also honey and chocolate chips, has been issued by Rappel Conso. The cakes in question were marketed in stores of the Intermarché group. The biscuits were sold between September 11 and 22. The presence of pieces of soft, white plastic in the product could be noted. Consumers are invited not to consume them and to return them for a refund. The biscuits concerned are as follows:

Brand: ChabriorModel or reference: CHABRIOR all-chocolate breakfast biscuits 400g and CHABRIOR honey and chocolate chip breakfast biscuits 400GGTIN: 32500391120871 and 3250392401283 Batch: L523258, L523250 and L523251Minimum durability date: 31/0 7/2024

The presence of plastic pieces in food can cause injuries, including cuts or choking. People who have ingested biscuits containing plastic are advised to seek medical attention.

Consumers who purchased affected biscuits can go to the point of sale where they made their purchase to request a refund. They must present the product and the receipt.

If you have a recalled product, you must return it to the point of sale where you purchased it. You can also send it back to the manufacturer or importer. In any case, you will be refunded for the product. The recall process for these cookies was initiated on September 22, 2023 and will end on November 22, 2023.