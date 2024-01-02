These bacon pieces sold throughout France should not be consumed!

Reminder Conso is warning of a risk of listeria contamination in bacon sold in supermarkets.

In its alert communicated this Tuesday, January 2, Rappel Conso announces the potential presence of listeria bacteria in natural and smoked bacon from the company Bioporc La Nature and La Saveur Bioporc. Marketed throughout France, natural bacon is sold at Carrefour, in the Système U, Leclerc and Auchan brands. They were available on shelves between December 29, 2023 and January 2, 2024. The bacon bits are sold in 150 gram trays with the batch number 874343. The smoked bacon bits of the same brand are also recalled and are available in the same brands as natural bacon and in the same trays. The products can be identified by batch number 874346.

Two other recalls were launched by Rappel Conso on Tuesday regarding another brand of bacon from the group. Natural and smoked bacon from the Le P'tit Bio brand are also potentially contaminated with listeria. These products are on sale in the Relais Vert, NaturéO and Biofrais organic supermarkets. These bacon bits, also sold in 150 grams with batch number 874345, were also marketed between December 29 and January 2.

Although the best before date is January 4, 2024, you are asked to stop using these products immediately. The bacteria they are potentially affected by, listeria, is notably responsible for the transmission of listeriosis disease. As Rappel Conso indicates, the symptoms of the disease can be “fever, isolated or accompanied by headache, and body aches”. It is strongly recommended to consult a doctor if these symptoms appear after consuming bacon. Rappel Conso also indicates that listeriosis “is a disease which can be serious and whose incubation time can be up to eight weeks.”

Consumers in possession of these products can request a refund from the point of sale until January 22, 2024. Regarding the same company, Rappel Conso provides consumers with a single contact number 0251878529.