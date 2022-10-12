These 10 easy fuel saving tips!

SAVE FUEL. There are tricks to reduce fuel consumption, particularly scrutinized in times of gasoline shortage. By following these rules, you will extend the life of your full tank of fuel!

Whether it's to save money, the fuel budget being particularly scrutinized by many motorists, or to deal with fuel shortages, there are a few tips to limit your consumption, make some fuel savings and therefore have a certain effect. on your budget, even (especially) when gas prices soar to record highs. Here are the tips to know to save some money and make your fill last a little longer...

In town, don't slow down at the last moment. Take advantage of your momentum to calmly arrive at stops and traffic lights. Your brake pads will also benefit.

Fuel consumption has decreased slightly in recent years, due to the progress made by manufacturers, by the arrival of electric vehicles but also by... radars! You should know that fuel consumption increases exponentially. You will consume less when going from 50 to 70 km/h than from 120 to 140 km/h.

Note that one liter of fuel per 100 km is consumed by the air conditioning compressor drive. So, in warmer weather, do not set the air conditioning to a temperature 4 degrees lower than that outside.

Roof bars, ski racks, roof boxes and open windows induce resistance to progress which leads to additional effort from the engine, and therefore overconsumption.

Properly inflated tires limit rolling resistance as well as their wear. Therefore, do not hesitate to overinflate by 0.2 bar per tire, even if your vehicle is not loaded.

Regularly replace the spark plugs and the air filter because if the latter is clogged, your car will consume 3% more fuel. Also monitor the injection if you find that cold starting and pick-ups are more difficult.

Cruise control maintains the preset speed and you don't have to worry about the accelerator anymore. Driving by a motorist without cruise control is always more unstable, which results in higher fuel consumption.

When refueling, follow these four rules, they'll save you money!